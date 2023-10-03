NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,964 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 927 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for about 2.3% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at $144,930,520.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at $144,930,520.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

NIKE stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,647,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,217,526. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.07 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $145.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.60.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 8th. TheStreet cut NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Williams Trading upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

