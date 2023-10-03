Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target Cut to $86.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Northern Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. UBS Group downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $107.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.85.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTRS

Northern Trust Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Northern Trust stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,583,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,936. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Northern Trust has a 1 year low of $66.38 and a 1 year high of $100.25.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Northern Trust by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

(Get Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.