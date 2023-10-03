Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.06 and last traded at $12.06. Approximately 55,520 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 45,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.41.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.72 and a 200 day moving average of $12.49.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th.
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.
