Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.06 and last traded at $12.06. Approximately 55,520 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 45,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.41.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.72 and a 200 day moving average of $12.49.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JCE. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund during the second quarter valued at about $130,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 98.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 4.5% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund in the first quarter worth about $274,000.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

