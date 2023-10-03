Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the August 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 1.6% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 4,440,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,753,000 after buying an additional 70,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE JMM traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $5.49. 33,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,366. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $6.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.79.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Dividend Announcement
About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Why Ralph Lauren Should Be On Your Holiday Wishlist
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- MarketBeat Stock of the Week, Amazon Goes Big on AI
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- Inflation is Why a Soft Landing is Bad for the Economy
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.