Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) CEO Robert E. Cauley Purchases 30,000 Shares

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report) CEO Robert E. Cauley bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.86 per share, with a total value of $235,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,309 shares in the company, valued at $764,848.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Orchid Island Capital Stock Performance

NYSE ORC traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $7.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,112,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,101. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $12.66. The stock has a market cap of $335.62 million, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.08.

Orchid Island Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is -172.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orchid Island Capital

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 5.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 11.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 4.2% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 41,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. 27.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

Featured Stories

