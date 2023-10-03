Oxen Price Tops $0.0686 on Major Exchanges (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. Oxen has a market cap of $4.46 million and $12,808.56 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for $0.0686 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,446.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.53 or 0.00238796 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.81 or 0.00833825 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00013566 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $147.09 or 0.00536010 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00057127 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00131720 BTC.

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 64,951,928 coins. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

