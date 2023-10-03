PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,400 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the August 31st total of 87,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE ISD traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.45. The company had a trading volume of 98,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,755. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.23. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.24%.

In other news, Director Brian Reid purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.29 per share, for a total transaction of $147,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,700 shares in the company, valued at $217,533. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the second quarter worth about $99,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the third quarter worth about $123,000.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

