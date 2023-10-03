PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISDGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,400 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the August 31st total of 87,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE ISD traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.45. The company had a trading volume of 98,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,755. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.23. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.24%.

Insider Activity at PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

In other news, Director Brian Reid purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.29 per share, for a total transaction of $147,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,700 shares in the company, valued at $217,533. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the second quarter worth about $99,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the third quarter worth about $123,000.

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

