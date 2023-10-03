Pharos Energy (OTCMKTS:SOCLF) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Pharos Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SOCLF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 2,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 7,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

Pharos Energy Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average is $0.30.

Pharos Energy Company Profile

Pharos Energy plc, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Vietnam, Egypt, and China. The company was formerly known as SOCO International plc and changed its name to Pharos Energy plc in October 2019. Pharos Energy plc was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

