PPHE Hotel Group Limited (PPH) to Issue Dividend of GBX 16 on October 27th

PPHE Hotel Group Limited (LON:PPH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.19) per share on Friday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This is an increase from PPHE Hotel Group’s previous dividend of $12.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

PPHE Hotel Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of LON PPH opened at GBX 1,040.50 ($12.58) on Tuesday. PPHE Hotel Group has a 52-week low of GBX 992.16 ($11.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,400 ($16.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.64, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,047.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,082.83. The stock has a market cap of £440.76 million, a PE ratio of 1,220.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.18) price target on shares of PPHE Hotel Group in a report on Tuesday, June 13th.

About PPHE Hotel Group

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in the Netherlands, Germany, Hungary, Serbia, Italy, Austria, and the United Kingdom. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, Radisson Collection, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

