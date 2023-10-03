Prom (PROM) Price Hits $4.00 on Major Exchanges

Prom (PROM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 3rd. In the last week, Prom has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One Prom token can now be purchased for approximately $4.00 or 0.00014629 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Prom has a market cap of $72.98 million and $1.50 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00007398 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00021173 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00016510 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000075 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00013709 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27,347.39 or 1.00044681 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Prom Profile

PROM is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.06593815 USD and is down -0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $1,895,970.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.