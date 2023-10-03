Quantfury Token (QTF) Price Reaches $5.89 on Top Exchanges

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, Quantfury Token has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. Quantfury Token has a market capitalization of $58.95 million and approximately $2,505.48 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantfury Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.89 or 0.00021503 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quantfury Token Profile

Quantfury Token’s genesis date was June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Quantfury Token is www.quantfury.com. The official message board for Quantfury Token is medium.com/@quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury.

Buying and Selling Quantfury Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 5.90780668 USD and is down -0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $11,954.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

