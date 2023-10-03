Quantstamp Market Capitalization Hits $7.17 Million (QSP)

Quantstamp (QSP) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Quantstamp token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantstamp has a market capitalization of $7.17 million and $53,319.38 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Quantstamp has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quantstamp alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Quantstamp Profile

Quantstamp was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is https://reddit.com/r/quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com.

Quantstamp Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantstamp (QSP) is a cryptocurrency founded in 2017, specializing in auditing smart contracts on blockchains like Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain. It enhances contract security and reliability by conducting automated and manual audits, ensuring protection against vulnerabilities exploited by hackers. This vital role contributes to the integrity of decentralized applications (dApps). Additionally, QSP serves as a token for paying auditing services and rewarding contributors. Founded by Richard Ma and Steven Stewart, Quantstamp boasts a team of cybersecurity and blockchain experts committed to strengthening decentralized applications in the blockchain ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantstamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantstamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.