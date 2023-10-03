Ramsdens (LON:RFX) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Ramsdens Holdings PLC (LON:RFX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 195.69 ($2.37) and last traded at GBX 205 ($2.48). 98,134 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 66,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 212.50 ($2.57).

Ramsdens Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £65.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 854.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 223.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 231.81.

About Ramsdens

Ramsdens Holdings PLC engages in the provision of diversified financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Foreign Currency Exchange, Pawnbroking Loans, Precious Metals Buying and Selling, and Retailing of Second Hand and New Jewellery. The company engages in the sale and purchase of foreign currency notes to holidaymakers, as well as offers prepaid travel cards and international bank-to-bank payments; and provision of pawnbroking and related financial services.

Featured Stories

