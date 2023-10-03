Relay Token (RELAY) Price Tops $0.12

Relay Token (RELAY) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Relay Token token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000445 BTC on popular exchanges. Relay Token has a total market cap of $3.17 billion and $27.28 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Relay Token has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Relay Token

Relay Token launched on August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,865,480 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,261,125 tokens. The official website for Relay Token is www.relaychain.com. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Relay Token’s official message board is medium.com/@relay_chain.

Relay Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world’s leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relay Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Relay Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Relay Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

