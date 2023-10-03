Request (REQ) Price Reaches $0.0633

Request (REQ) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 3rd. Request has a market capitalization of $63.33 million and approximately $719,526.64 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Request has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Request token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0633 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00007387 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00021128 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00016138 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000070 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00013758 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,414.45 or 0.99985672 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About Request

Request is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,717,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official website is request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,717,851.4493223 with 999,717,850.6093224 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.0649643 USD and is down -2.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $817,104.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

