ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,820,000 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the August 31st total of 3,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

ResMed Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:RMD traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $145.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,228,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,746. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.51 and a 200-day moving average of $202.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ResMed has a 52-week low of $136.20 and a 52-week high of $243.52.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ResMed will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.48%.

RMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on ResMed from $284.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. UBS Group cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ResMed in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.22, for a total transaction of $333,330.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 252,026 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $56,005,217.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,593,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,550 shares of company stock valued at $3,846,352. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ResMed

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,388,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,395,803,000 after purchasing an additional 99,617 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.7% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,504,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $768,719,000 after purchasing an additional 22,791 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,328,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $725,598,000 after purchasing an additional 96,840 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 7.9% during the second quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,508,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $329,501,000 after buying an additional 110,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,326,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $276,071,000 after buying an additional 45,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

