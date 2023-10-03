Reviewing Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) & American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT)

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) and American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.2% of Equinix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.4% of American Assets Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Equinix shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.4% of American Assets Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Equinix alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Equinix and American Assets Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equinix 10.43% 6.91% 2.63% American Assets Trust 11.63% 4.26% 1.68%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equinix $7.26 billion 9.03 $704.34 million $8.67 80.87 American Assets Trust $422.65 million 2.60 $55.88 million $0.84 21.57

This table compares Equinix and American Assets Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Equinix has higher revenue and earnings than American Assets Trust. American Assets Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equinix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Equinix pays an annual dividend of $13.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. American Assets Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. Equinix pays out 157.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Assets Trust pays out 157.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Equinix has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years and American Assets Trust has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. American Assets Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

Equinix has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Assets Trust has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Equinix and American Assets Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equinix 0 7 9 1 2.65 American Assets Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00

Equinix currently has a consensus price target of $814.57, suggesting a potential upside of 16.17%. American Assets Trust has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.89%. Given Equinix’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Equinix is more favorable than American Assets Trust.

Summary

Equinix beats American Assets Trust on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equinix

(Get Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

About American Assets Trust

(Get Free Report)

American Assets Trust, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii. The company's office portfolio comprises approximately 4.1 million rentable square feet, and its retail portfolio comprises approximately 3.1 million rentable square feet. In addition, the company owns one mixed-use property (including approximately 94,000 rentable square feet of retail space and a 369-room all-suite hotel) and 2,110 multifamily units. In 2011, the company was formed to succeed to the real estate business of American Assets, Inc., a privately held corporation founded in 1967 and, as such, has significant experience, long-standing relationships and extensive knowledge of its core markets, submarkets and asset classes.

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.