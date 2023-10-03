Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.20

Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.20 and last traded at $15.19, with a volume of 154672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.80.

Rice Acquisition Corp. II Trading Up 2.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average of $12.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rice Acquisition Corp. II

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II by 40.5% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 154,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 44,581 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,779,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,126,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Rice Acquisition Corp. II by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 287,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,564,000 after purchasing an additional 37,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

Rice Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Rice Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Rice Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

