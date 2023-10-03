RMR Wealth Builders Acquires 11,266 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 311,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,266 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 3.6% of RMR Wealth Builders’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $21,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 445.2% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS IEFA traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.40. 13,100,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.17. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $93.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.