Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) SVP Rebecca W. House Sells 440 Shares

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) SVP Rebecca W. House sold 440 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.26, for a total value of $125,514.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,167.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $284.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 837,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,408. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.55 and a 12 month high of $348.52. The company has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $300.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.18). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 28.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at $173,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.2% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at $1,454,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 20.8% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.00.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

