Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 30,772 Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Stock

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 30,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.68 per share, with a total value of $1,067,172.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,710,829 shares in the company, valued at $59,331,549.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,975 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $183,726.75.

On Monday, July 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,668 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.19 per share, for a total transaction of $99,222.92.

On Friday, July 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 24,216 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.77 per share, with a total value of $890,422.32.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 11,885 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.59 per share, for a total transaction of $434,872.15.

On Friday, July 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 26,288 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.98 per share, with a total value of $945,842.24.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 11,677 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $415,701.20.

On Monday, July 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 44,435 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.94 per share, with a total value of $1,552,558.90.

On Tuesday, July 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 4,635 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.08 per share, for a total transaction of $162,595.80.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 9,396 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.77 per share, for a total transaction of $326,698.92.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.90. 53,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,724. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $38.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.30.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This is an increase from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 440.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 767 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the first quarter worth about $148,000.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

