Schroder Income Growth Fund plc (SCF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.30 on November 3rd

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc (LON:SCF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) per share on Friday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This is a positive change from Schroder Income Growth Fund’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Schroder Income Growth Fund Stock Down 1.5 %

SCF stock opened at GBX 267 ($3.23) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £185.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,178.26 and a beta of 0.89. Schroder Income Growth Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 254.60 ($3.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 324 ($3.92). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 275.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 290.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93.

Schroder Income Growth Fund Company Profile

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All Share Total Return Index.

