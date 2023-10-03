Secret (SIE) Price Hits $0.0041 on Major Exchanges

Secret (SIE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Secret has a total market capitalization of $12.33 million and approximately $7,498.82 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Secret has traded up 40.1% against the dollar. One Secret token can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Secret alerts:

Memetic (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00040566 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00159889 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00047826 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00025668 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00013121 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003630 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000211 BTC.

About Secret

Secret (CRYPTO:SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00378662 USD and is up 0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $15,132.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.