Seneca Financial (OTCMKTS:SNNF) Trading 2% Higher

Seneca Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.70 and last traded at $7.70. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.55.

Seneca Financial Stock Up 2.0 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.08.

Seneca Financial Company Profile

Seneca Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Seneca Savings that operates as a community-oriented savings and loan institution. It provides demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and one-to-four family first lien residential mortgages, residential construction, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans.

