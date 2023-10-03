Short Interest in Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS) Decreases By 6.4%

Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 983,300 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the August 31st total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 575,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 15.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Bird Global Trading Up 16.1 %

Shares of BRDS traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.61. 53,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,173. Bird Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.90.

Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter. Bird Global had a negative return on equity of 793.84% and a negative net margin of 45.28%. The business had revenue of $48.33 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director John Ivan Bitove acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.07 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bird Global during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Bird Global by 289.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 22,526 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bird Global by 17.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 338,299 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Bird Global during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bird Global by 4.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 736,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 31,976 shares in the last quarter.

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

