Short Interest in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Grows By 15.9%

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,910,000 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the August 31st total of 20,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BXMT. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BXMT

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Trading Down 1.7 %

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of BXMT traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,672,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,724,137. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $16.60 and a 1-year high of $25.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.89%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $49,982.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,378,743.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $52,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,284 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total value of $49,982.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,378,743.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,101 shares of company stock valued at $160,704 over the last 90 days. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone Mortgage Trust

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CCLA Investment Management increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 699.2% during the 2nd quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 1,310,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,504 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $18,001,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 308.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,143,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,215,000 after acquiring an additional 863,715 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,649,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,437,000 after acquiring an additional 826,294 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth $14,268,000. Institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.