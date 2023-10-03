Short Interest in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Drops By 6.5%

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,830,000 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the August 31st total of 8,370,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

BorgWarner Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE BWA traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.88. 1,961,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,217,393. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.36 and its 200-day moving average is $44.82. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $51.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BWA has been the subject of several research reports. Nomura downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group started coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Sunday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BorgWarner

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 149.5% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 86.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Articles

