Short Interest in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Grows By 11.8%

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the August 31st total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 466,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

BR stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.73. 579,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,635. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.67. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52 week low of $131.35 and a 52 week high of $189.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.49%.

In other news, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,874 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.95, for a total transaction of $4,184,798.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,247 shares in the company, valued at $6,997,288.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.95, for a total value of $4,184,798.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,997,288.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,834 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.45, for a total transaction of $2,392,899.30. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 77,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,280.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 191,035 shares of company stock valued at $34,423,247. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on BR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.67.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Further Reading

