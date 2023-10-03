Short Interest in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Grows By 14.4%

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the August 31st total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 990,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Institutional Trading of C4 Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCCC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 144.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 1,196.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 16,983 shares in the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. 74.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
C4 Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CCCC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.66. The company had a trading volume of 339,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,874. C4 Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $10.42. The firm has a market cap of $81.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.14.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have weighed in on CCCC shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on C4 Therapeutics from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on C4 Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, C4 Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.13.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCCC
C4 Therapeutics Company Profile
C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than C4 Therapeutics
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- Why Ralph Lauren Should Be On Your Holiday Wishlist
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- MarketBeat Stock of the Week, Amazon Goes Big on AI
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Inflation is Why a Soft Landing is Bad for the Economy
Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.