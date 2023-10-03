Short Interest in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Grows By 14.4%

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the August 31st total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 990,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCCC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 144.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 1,196.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 16,983 shares in the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. 74.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CCCC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.66. The company had a trading volume of 339,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,874. C4 Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $10.42. The firm has a market cap of $81.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.14.

C4 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CCCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.65 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.69% and a negative net margin of 872.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CCCC shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on C4 Therapeutics from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on C4 Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, C4 Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

