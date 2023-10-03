Short Interest in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Expands By 11.2%

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 602,200 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the August 31st total of 541,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 334,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On California Water Service Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in California Water Service Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in California Water Service Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 17,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in California Water Service Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

California Water Service Group Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE CWT traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $46.42. The stock had a trading volume of 369,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,633. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. California Water Service Group has a 52-week low of $45.44 and a 52-week high of $66.12.

California Water Service Group Dividend Announcement

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.74). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $194.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of California Water Service Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. UBS Group cut California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised California Water Service Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut California Water Service Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

