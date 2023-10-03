Short Interest in Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Increases By 14.4%

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the August 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Insider Transactions at Clough Global Equity Fund

In other Clough Global Equity Fund news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.27 per share, for a total transaction of $94,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 400,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,510,671.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clough Global Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $673,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in Clough Global Equity Fund by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 350,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 33,813 shares during the period.

Clough Global Equity Fund Stock Performance

Clough Global Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.38. The stock had a trading volume of 110,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,904. Clough Global Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $7.76.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a $0.0599 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a yield of 11.23%.

About Clough Global Equity Fund

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

Featured Articles

