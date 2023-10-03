Short Interest in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Declines By 6.8%

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 213,100 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the August 31st total of 228,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 216,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 4,456,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.29 per share, with a total value of $175,078,204.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 248,414,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,760,215,056.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNA. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $199,770,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in CNA Financial during the 4th quarter worth $14,273,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in CNA Financial by 174.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 466,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,161,000 after purchasing an additional 297,030 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CNA Financial by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,405,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,292,000 after purchasing an additional 233,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in CNA Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $5,712,000. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNA stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,610. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.12. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.64. CNA Financial has a fifty-two week low of $36.17 and a fifty-two week high of $45.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). CNA Financial had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CNA Financial will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is 47.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded CNA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CNA Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

