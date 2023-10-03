Short Interest in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Decreases By 10.6%

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 316,200 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the August 31st total of 353,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 150,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

KOF has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $83.40 to $92.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola FEMSA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KOF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 345.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 931,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,913,000 after buying an additional 722,284 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,978,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,364,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 696,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,085,000 after buying an additional 241,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 537,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,510,000 after purchasing an additional 176,095 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.30. The stock had a trading volume of 133,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.67. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12-month low of $57.62 and a 12-month high of $91.23.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 8.56%. Research analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.6528 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.34. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

