Short Interest in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Drops By 6.4%

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 502,600 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the August 31st total of 537,200 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 359,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Cognyte Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CGNT traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.48. The stock had a trading volume of 174,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,310. Cognyte Software has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $6.23. The stock has a market cap of $294.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.74.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 12th. The medical device company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $77.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.87 million. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 34.83% and a negative net margin of 24.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cognyte Software will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CGNT shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Cognyte Software from $3.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Cognyte Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cognyte Software by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,915,875 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,665,000 after buying an additional 866,532 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Cognyte Software by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,379,165 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,589,000 after acquiring an additional 331,996 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in Cognyte Software by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,234,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,789,000 after acquiring an additional 605,165 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Cognyte Software by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,231,696 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $17,985,000 after acquiring an additional 48,011 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cognyte Software by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,034,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,482,000 after acquiring an additional 55,824 shares during the period. 63.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

