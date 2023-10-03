Short Interest in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Declines By 6.5%

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,920,000 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the August 31st total of 7,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 293,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23.6 days. Approximately 20.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on COLL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.0 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:COLL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.77. 219,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $790.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.54 and a beta of 0.84. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $30.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.85.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $135.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.98 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a positive return on equity of 87.81%. As a group, analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

Featured Articles

