Short Interest in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Declines By 6.5%

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLLGet Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,920,000 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the August 31st total of 7,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 293,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23.6 days. Approximately 20.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on COLL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Collegium Pharmaceutical

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Collegium Pharmaceutical

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:COLL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.77. 219,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $790.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.54 and a beta of 0.84. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $30.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.85.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLLGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $135.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.98 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a positive return on equity of 87.81%. As a group, analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

Featured Articles

