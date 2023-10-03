Short Interest in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Declines By 6.3%

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the August 31st total of 1,750,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 298,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGEN traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $0.91. 82,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,815. Compugen has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.97.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Compugen will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seaview Investment Managers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compugen by 250.0% in the first quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compugen by 207.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 36,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 24,844 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compugen in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Compugen by 68.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 14,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compugen by 49.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 13,409 shares in the last quarter. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CGEN shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Compugen in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Compugen in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.33.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I monotherapy clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies through sequential dose escalations; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with naïve head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and Rilvegostomig, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

