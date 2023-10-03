Short Interest in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Declines By 6.3%

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the August 31st total of 1,750,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 298,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.
Compugen Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CGEN traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $0.91. 82,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,815. Compugen has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.97.
Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Compugen will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CGEN shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Compugen in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Compugen in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.33.
About Compugen
Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I monotherapy clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies through sequential dose escalations; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with naïve head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and Rilvegostomig, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.
