Short Interest in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Declines By 6.4%

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,830,000 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the August 31st total of 13,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Crescent Point Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPG traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.91. 3,514,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,344,812. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.21 and its 200-day moving average is $7.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Crescent Point Energy has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $8.61.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $725.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.52 million. Equities analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Crescent Point Energy Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Crescent Point Energy

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter worth $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter worth $62,000. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 1,516.7% in the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 9,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 134.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,183 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 6,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 19.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,216 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $15.00 to $14.75 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.45.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

