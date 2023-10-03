Short Interest in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Drops By 6.1%

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,190,000 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the August 31st total of 20,440,000 shares. Currently, 10.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 181.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 353.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Down 4.2 %

CWK stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,779,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,105. Cushman & Wakefield has a one year low of $6.77 and a one year high of $15.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.50 and a beta of 1.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CWK. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.70.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

