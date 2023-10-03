Short Interest in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Decreases By 10.7%

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000,000 shares, a decrease of 10.7% from the August 31st total of 4,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on FLO. StockNews.com began coverage on Flowers Foods in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 313.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLO traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,224,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,725. Flowers Foods has a twelve month low of $21.60 and a twelve month high of $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.74 and its 200-day moving average is $25.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.43.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Flowers Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is presently 87.62%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

