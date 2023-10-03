Short Interest in Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Grows By 13.6%

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the August 31st total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Friedman Industries

In other Friedman Industries news, CFO Alex Larue sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $57,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,944.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Max Alan Reichenthal purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,002. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alex Larue sold 4,000 shares of Friedman Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $57,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,907 shares in the company, valued at $328,944.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 16,000 shares of company stock worth $236,890. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Friedman Industries alerts:

Institutional Trading of Friedman Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Friedman Industries by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its position in Friedman Industries by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 322,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 9,247 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Friedman Industries by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Friedman Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Friedman Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Friedman Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FRD

Friedman Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Friedman Industries stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,541. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.46 million, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.18. Friedman Industries has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $18.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.28.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $137.30 million during the quarter.

Friedman Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.29%.

Friedman Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Friedman Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friedman Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.