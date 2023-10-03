Short Interest in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Increases By 11.4%

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,310,000 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the August 31st total of 2,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 746,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Garmin from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Garmin from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Garmin from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.20.

In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 857 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $90,859.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,834 shares in the company, valued at $512,500.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 4,794 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total value of $506,342.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,808 shares in the company, valued at $4,732,620.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.89% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Garmin during the first quarter worth $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Garmin by 84.6% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Garmin during the first quarter worth $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 107.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Garmin by 107.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GRMN remained flat at $103.51 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 456,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,491. Garmin has a one year low of $76.37 and a one year high of $108.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.90.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.02. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 20.23%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Garmin will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

