Short Interest in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) Declines By 10.6%

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,570,000 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the August 31st total of 5,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Harmony Gold Mining Trading Up 6.2 %
NYSE:HMY traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.76. 6,551,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,807,946. Harmony Gold Mining has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $5.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average of $4.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Harmony Gold Mining Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmony Gold Mining
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Harmony Gold Mining from $5.40 to $3.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harmony Gold Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.80.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Harmony Gold Mining
Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Harmony Gold Mining
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Why Ralph Lauren Should Be On Your Holiday Wishlist
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- MarketBeat Stock of the Week, Amazon Goes Big on AI
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Inflation is Why a Soft Landing is Bad for the Economy
Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.