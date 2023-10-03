Short Interest in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) Declines By 10.6%

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,570,000 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the August 31st total of 5,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

NYSE:HMY traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.76. 6,551,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,807,946. Harmony Gold Mining has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $5.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average of $4.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 7,453.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 196,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 193,800 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 537.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,843 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 13,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Harmony Gold Mining from $5.40 to $3.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harmony Gold Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.80.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

