Short Interest in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Rises By 9.5%

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the August 31st total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 537,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEX
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 90.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in IDEX by 120.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 94.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in IDEX during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus lifted their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDEX in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on IDEX from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on IDEX from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.92.
IDEX Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSE IEX traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $206.93. The stock had a trading volume of 290,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,417. IDEX has a twelve month low of $195.27 and a twelve month high of $246.23. The company has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $218.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.24.
IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.07. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $846.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDEX will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.
IDEX Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.12%.
IDEX Company Profile
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
