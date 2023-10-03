Short Interest in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Rises By 9.5%

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the August 31st total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 537,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 90.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in IDEX by 120.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 94.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in IDEX during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus lifted their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDEX in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on IDEX from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on IDEX from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.92.

NYSE IEX traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $206.93. The stock had a trading volume of 290,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,417. IDEX has a twelve month low of $195.27 and a twelve month high of $246.23. The company has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $218.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.24.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.07. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $846.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDEX will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.12%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

