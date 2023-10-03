Short Interest in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Decreases By 9.5%

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the August 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

The New America High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HYB traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.38. 56,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,251. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.64. The New America High Income Fund has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $7.27.

Get The New America High Income Fund alerts:

The New America High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The New America High Income Fund

The New America High Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 6.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $498,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $595,000. 27.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The New America High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New America High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.