Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $56.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 41.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SMAR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.53.

Smartsheet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SMAR traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 774,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,206. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.54. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $52.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.37 and a beta of 0.96.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $235.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 16.84% and a negative return on equity of 27.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 12,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total value of $501,313.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,615.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director James N. White sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $6,708,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,831.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 12,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total transaction of $501,313.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,615.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,761 shares of company stock worth $8,161,737. Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smartsheet

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Smartsheet by 8.6% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,848,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,379 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,759,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,061,000 after acquiring an additional 319,641 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Smartsheet by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,044,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,526,000 after acquiring an additional 130,431 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 5.7% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 6,364,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,493,000 after acquiring an additional 344,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 3.7% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,557,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,118,000 after purchasing an additional 126,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

(Get Free Report)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

Featured Articles

