SOHO China (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.15

SOHO China Limited (OTCMKTS:SOHOF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.
SOHO China Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.16.
SOHO China Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SOHO China
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Why Ralph Lauren Should Be On Your Holiday Wishlist
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- MarketBeat Stock of the Week, Amazon Goes Big on AI
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Inflation is Why a Soft Landing is Bad for the Economy
Receive News & Ratings for SOHO China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOHO China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.