SPACE ID Trading 3% Lower This Week (ID)

SPACE ID (ID) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. SPACE ID has a market cap of $74.42 million and $14.95 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SPACE ID token can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000690 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SPACE ID has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SPACE ID Token Profile

SPACE ID’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 1,996,892,622 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,533,910 tokens. The official message board for SPACE ID is blog.space.id. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol. SPACE ID’s official website is space.id.

SPACE ID Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 1,996,892,622.2 with 393,533,910.3039553 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.20233573 USD and is down -5.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $16,017,816.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

