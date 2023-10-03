STASIS EURO (EURS) Price Hits $1.05 on Top Exchanges

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. In the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. STASIS EURO has a market cap of $130.04 million and approximately $224,905.84 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STASIS EURO token can now be purchased for about $1.05 or 0.00003818 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS EURS (EURS) is a stablecoin pegged to the euro created by STASIS, a Maltese fintech company. It offers stability, security, and fast transactions for everyday use, and can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is backed by euros held in reserve to provide protection against volatility.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

