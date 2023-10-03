Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 49,960 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 129% compared to the typical daily volume of 21,818 call options.
Novavax Price Performance
NVAX traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $7.70. 27,260,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,313,530. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.78. Novavax has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $25.66. The company has a market cap of $726.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.71.
Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $1.82. The company had revenue of $424.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($6.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novavax will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NVAX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Novavax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Novavax in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novavax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.
Get Our Latest Report on Novavax
About Novavax
Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Novavax
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Why Ralph Lauren Should Be On Your Holiday Wishlist
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- MarketBeat Stock of the Week, Amazon Goes Big on AI
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Inflation is Why a Soft Landing is Bad for the Economy
Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.