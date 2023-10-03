Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAXGet Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 49,960 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 129% compared to the typical daily volume of 21,818 call options.

NVAX traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $7.70. 27,260,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,313,530. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.78. Novavax has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $25.66. The company has a market cap of $726.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.71.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAXGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $1.82. The company had revenue of $424.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($6.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novavax will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Novavax by 5.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,679,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,778,000 after acquiring an additional 576,803 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Novavax by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,495,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,426,000 after acquiring an additional 144,999 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Novavax by 46.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,994,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,039 shares in the last quarter. Shah Capital Management grew its position in Novavax by 28.9% in the second quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 5,480,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Novavax by 25.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,540,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,535,000 after acquiring an additional 718,700 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVAX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Novavax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Novavax in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novavax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

