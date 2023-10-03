StockNews.com Upgrades Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) to Sell

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

PB has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.88.

Shares of PB stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.90. The stock had a trading volume of 534,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,099. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.95. Prosperity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $51.67 and a twelve month high of $78.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.57 and its 200 day moving average is $58.99.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $276.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.98 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 34.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PB. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 325.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,390,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,711,000 after buying an additional 1,828,204 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 11.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,888,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $506,826,000 after acquiring an additional 917,381 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $63,078,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 421.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 774,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,663,000 after acquiring an additional 626,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 251.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 726,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,007,000 after acquiring an additional 519,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

